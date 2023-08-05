Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Public meetings scheduled the week of Aug. 7, 2023

Meetings are planned in Jamestown.

JSSP Government Events
Today at 5:40 AM

Monday: 5 p.m., Jamestown City Council, City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 420 533 606 #

Wednesday: 7 a.m., Stutsman County Weed Board, Weed Board Office, 914 5th St. SE, Jamestown; 3:30 p.m., James River Valley Library System Board of Directors, Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Thursday: 3:30 p.m., Jamestown Forestry Committee, Jamestown City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID: 413 710 021 #

The list of public meetings is published Saturdays for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email news@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org.

What To Read Next
JSSP Senior Menu
Community
James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of Aug. 7
12m ago
JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Community
Calendar for Aug. 5-7, 2023
37m ago
JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Community
Calendar for Aug. 4-5, 2023
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Carson Orr
Sports
Tarno Brewers get 13-4 win over Walsh County Wellcats
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
BURGUM BEEPS 060823.JPG
North Dakota
Doug Burgum defends eminent domain to build carbon pipelines
1d ago
 · 
By  Donnelle Eller / Des Moines Register
Recover update.jpg
North Dakota
Conditions improving for Fargo police officers injured in July 14 shooting
1d ago
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13