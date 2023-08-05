Public meetings scheduled the week of Aug. 7, 2023

Monday: 5 p.m., Jamestown City Council, City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 420 533 606 #

Wednesday: 7 a.m., Stutsman County Weed Board, Weed Board Office, 914 5th St. SE, Jamestown; 3:30 p.m., James River Valley Library System Board of Directors, Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Thursday: 3:30 p.m., Jamestown Forestry Committee, Jamestown City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID: 413 710 021 #

The list of public meetings is published Saturdays for meetings scheduled the following week.