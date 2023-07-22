Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Public meetings scheduled the week of July 24, 2023

Meetings are planned in Jamestown.

JSSP Government Events
July 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM

Monday: 3 p.m., City of Jamestown budget meeting, Jamestown City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID: 952 522 716 #

Tuesday: 4 p.m., Jamestown Finance and Legal, Building, Planning and Zoning, Civic Center and Promotion
committees, Jamestown City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID 826 443 649 #

Thursday: 4 p.m., Jamestown Public Works, Police and Fire committees, Jamestown City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID: 266 630 261 #
The list of public meetings is published Saturdays for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email news@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org.

