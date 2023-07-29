Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Public meetings scheduled the week of July 31, 2023

Meetings are planned in Jamestown.

JSSP Government Events
Today at 5:35 AM

Tuesday: 11 a.m., Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone Board, 116 1st St. East, Jamestown; 3:30 p.m., Stutsman County Commission followed by Stutsman County Park Board, Stutsman County Courthouse, commission room, 511 2nd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575,
conference ID 232 703 796# or at www.stutsmancounty.gov and click on Streaming Live; 7:30 p.m., City of Spiritwood Lake, at Chip Steckler Shop, 617 Spiritwood Ave., Jamestown

The list of public meetings is published Saturdays for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email news@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org.

