Public meetings scheduled the week of July 3, 2023

Meetings are planned in Jamestown.

JSSP Government Events
June 24, 2023 at 6:48 AM

Monday: 5 p.m., Jamestown City Council, City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID 420 533 606 #

The list of public meetings is published Saturdays for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email news@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org.

