Readel graduates from university, accepts position

Elizabeth Readel, formerly of Jamestown, recently obtained her doctorate in anylitical chemistry from the University of Texas, Arlington, Texas. Prior to her graduation, she interned for one year at Roche Pharmeceutical in Basil, Switzerland.

Readel has accepted a position as senior scientist with AbbVie Pharmaceutical in Chicago, Illinois.

She is the daughter of Todd Readel, Walker, Minnesota, and Andrea (Paul) Kimlinger, Fridley, Minnesota. Her grandparents are Larry and Nadine Readel, Jamestown, Mary (the late Lynn) Greshik, Spiritwood Lake, and Peggy Greshik, Fridley.