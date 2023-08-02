Registration information for Jamestown Public Schools

The following is information for students attending Jamestown Public Schools.

Registration: All new students to the school district may register by calling the District Office at 252-1950 for an appointment. Hours for registration are 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Opening day of school: Jamestown Public Schools will open with full sessions on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at the following times. Elementary grades 1-5 begin at 8:30 a.m., grades 6-8 begin at 8:20 a.m., and grades 9-12 at 8 a.m. Kindergarten students will be assessed on Aug. 24-25 and a schedule will be sent to parents. The first day of school for kindergarten students will be Aug. 28. All high school students will report to their homerooms at Jamestown High School at 8:30 a.m. on the first day of school.

Dismissal time at Jamestown High School is 3:05 p.m., Jamestown Middle School at 3:20 p.m. and the elementary schools will be dismissed at 3 p.m. It is requested that the parents who have children who will be attending kindergarten transport their children the first two days of school so that necessary arrangements can be made for the students requesting transportation service.

Middle school schedules: All schedules will go live in PowerSchool on Aug. 16. Students who cannot see their schedule on PowerSchool are welcome to come to the school and request a paper copy on Aug. 16-17 between

8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The school will be open these days for students and parents to walk through the building and find their classrooms.

High school schedules: All schedules will go live in PowerSchool on Aug. 2. Students who cannot see their schedule on PowerSchool are welcome to come to the school to request a paper copy on Aug. 16-17 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

All consumable materials are purchased by the patrons. Textbooks for grades K-12 will be distributed in the students’ regular classroom on the first day of school.

Fees: Registration for bus service and food service will only be at Jamestown Middle School in the cafeteria from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Aug. 17, at 203 2nd Ave. SE. Activity ticket sales are available in the Activity Office at Jamestown High School, 1509 10th Ave. NE, or the District Office, 207 2nd Ave. SE.

Transportation: Bus service is provided for the rural public school area students by the school district at no cost but must register on the above dates. Transportation of JPS students will be prioritized by:

1) Rural

2) City – limited to those students who live 10 blocks or more from the school they attend.

The cost for a family is $135 per semester per child for the first two children, $120 per semester for each additional family member attending school in grades K-12.

Busing of private school students may be available on a limited basis. Private school families that wish to be considered for busing must make an appointment with Crystal Gange by calling 252-1950.

School lunch: The school district encourages all families to complete the free or reduced meal application, which is mailed to each family the second week of August. If you do not receive an application, please call Cindy Wall, food service director, 952-3015. The elementary student cost is $3.50 per day, the middle school student cost is $3.70 per day, and the high school student cost is $3.70 per day. The adult cost is $4.85 per day. Free and reduced numbers play a significant role in state and federal funding. Please complete an application if you qualify to support the school.

Breakfast programs are available at all schools. The elementary cost is $2.50 per day. Middle school and high school cost is $2.60 per day. The adult cost is 3.85 per day. The School Lunch Program is supported by

the charge made to patrons for meals and by the subsidy received from federal sources through the State Lunch Program.

Payment options: For your convenience, you are able to pay school lunches, activity tickets, activity participation fees and transportation fees online. To set up an account:

1. Go to www.jamestown.k12.nd.us

2. Click on Parent tab

3. Click on e-funds

4. Click on create account in left hand column

5 Enter information of the parent or guardian