RM Stoudt Inc. endowing scholarship to benefit Jamestown High School students

JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Dollars for Scholars announced that RM Stoudt Inc. is endowing a new scholarship that will be awarded to a graduating Jamestown High School or Jamestown-BJA (formerly Jamestown North) senior.

The R.M. Stoudt, Inc. Scholarship is about giving a student an opportunity to attend college or a recognized, quality trade school. Students with a GPA of 2.5 or greater who participated in extracurricular activities or who have a work history will be given preference for this $1,000 scholarship.

Individuals interested in endowing a scholarship can do so for an investment of $20,000, which can be paid in full or in installments of $5,000 over four years. Kristi Grounds can be contacted at the Central Office at 952-1950 for more information.

Casey Stoudt, R.M. Stoudt Inc. owner, presented the local chapter with a check on May 8.

“As an alumnus of the Class of 1967, I have always been gratified by the lifelong friendships I made at JHS as well as the education I received," he said. "I hope to encourage and help make post-secondary education more achievable for students by endowing a scholarship which will benefit graduating JHS seniors for years to come.”

R. M. Stoudt's mission is to establish lifelong relationships, based on honesty and respect that exceed the highest expectations of its employees and customers.

R. M. Stoudt Inc. was founded by R. M. Stoudt Sr. in 1941. He was joined by his son, Dick Stoudt Jr., who operated the business until 1986, when Casey Stoudt purchased the dealership. Casey Stoudt has been and continues to be active in many local organizations, including serving as chair of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce, treasurer of Jamestown Dollars for Scholars and a member of the Anne Carlsen Board of Directors. R. M. Stoudt, Inc. employees are committed to and involved with community activities. For 15 years, R. M. Stoudt Inc. has sponsored and organized the annual Running of the Pink, which raises money for women's cancer causes. Casey Stoudt's sons, Casey J. and Kelly, are the fourth generation involved with dealership operations.

The board accepted the donation at its bimonthly meeting.

“Casey has been a great supporter of Dollars for Scholars since it began as the Jamestown Public School Foundation," said Dave Falk, Jamestown Dollars for Scholars board member. "Annually, he organizes the Blue Jay Touchdowns for Dollars for Scholars fundraiser. He

spearheaded the fundraising and endowment of the Class of 1967 Scholarship. Casey is always willing to help with the Giving Hearts Day campaign. Scholarship endowments can have a meaningful impact in people’s lives by inspiring students to pursue post-secondary education and assist with those expenses. We are grateful that Casey and R. M. Stoudt Inc. have generously agreed to endow a scholarship.”

