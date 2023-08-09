Roosevelt Elementary School plans open house

It is with great excitement that I welcome you to a new school year at Roosevelt Elementary. I will be the new principal at Roosevelt Elementary. This year is my 11th year with Jamestown Public Schools, having previously

been a classroom teacher and instructional coach. I am excited to step into my new role as your principal and can’t wait for the year to start!

Classroom Teachers

Kindergarten: Alison Offner and Lori Roberts

1st Grade: Allison Best and Amanda Schaffer

2nd Grade: Randa Carlson and McKayla Sablan

3rd Grade: Riley Carlson and Jordan Brown

4th Grade: Diana Finck and Kadyn Mehring

5th Grade: Correy Birch and Lyndsey Haakenson

Specialists

PE: Pam Schmeideberg and David Beach

Music: Meredith Meidinger

Special Ed: Angela Wanzek and Jackie Schiele

Speech: JoDell Stading

Title I: Abby Koropatnicki, Jenna Newman, and Cassidy Trevithick

EL Teacher: Lana Meissner

Counselor: Lisa Anderson

Instructional Coach: Rachel Kastet

Librarian: James Nyland

Classified Staff

Secretary: Jennifer Sundeen

Custodian: Chris Perleberg

Kitchen Staff: Mona Martell, Jane Roscoe, and Jackie Haskell

Paraprofessionals: Renae Ask, Alica Ask, Glendene Lee, Candice McNamee, Danette Mindt, Marie Moldenhauer, Pam Peek, Jennifer Stavem, Judy Sundeen and Christeen Walz

Library Assistant: Melissa Carmack

School reminders: Aug. 24 — First day of school

Aug. 25 — Kindergarten Assessment

Aug. 26 — Kindergarten Assessment

Aug. 28 — First day of school for kindergarten

Activities: Athletic events are provided for 5th graders. Notification will be sent to parents for sign up closer to the start of activity season.

Boys and Girls choir is provided for 4th and 5th graders.

Back-to-school open house: 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Come meet your teachers and bring your school supplies.

Innovation Academy: Gifted and Talented program is provided for 3rd-5th graders. Academy is provided on a single designated day of the week for each grade level, Tuesday - Thursday.

Late Start Wednesdays - school will begin at 9:30. This time allows for staff to collaborate. There will be supervision starting at 8 a.m.; however, you do not need to send your child to school until 9:30 on Wednesday.

Safety: For the safety of all students and staff, all doors will remain locked during school hours. You will need to use the main entrance door buzzer and identify yourself and the reason you are requesting access to the building.

Title I: Roosevelt provides Schoolwide Title I. Title I staff work with all students at Roosevelt to provide push-in and pull-out service based on students' levels of need. A combination of assessments for ELA and math identify students with needs for support. The District Title I Handbook is located on the Roosevelt Elementary website. If you

would like a paper copy of the handbook, please request one from the office.

PTO: The group consists of parents and school staff who work to support the students and staff at Roosevelt Elementary. They organize events and promote parent involvement. If you want additional information, please stop by office. Consider joining the PTO group.