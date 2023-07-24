Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Running of the Pink in Jamestown raises record $50,000

Almost 600 people participated in the event.

Running of the Pink 23.jpg
Participants in the annual Running of the Pink held in June helped raise a record amount of money for health programs for women.
Contributed / Jamestown Regional Medical Center
July 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM

JAMESTOWN — The annual Running of the Pink (RoP) in Jamestown set records in registrations and dollars raised this year. Jamie Walton, BDC representative coordinator for R.M. Stoudt, said RoP raised more than $50,000 this year — its biggest gift yet.

“It is a humbling feeling to see everyone come out and participate. We are grateful for the community’s support,” Walton said.

Nearly 600 participants supported women of the region at the annual Running of the Pink (RoP) event on June 3. This single day supports women’s health programs all year long.

This year marked the 16th anniversary of the 5K/10K event.

“We do this to eliminate barriers to care,” said Casey Stoudt, owner of R.M. Stoudt. “This cause is close to our hearts.”

Proceeds from RoP support women’s health in Stutsman County, including the income-based Women’s Way program at Central Valley Health District and No Excuses at Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC).

Regardless of income, No Excuses can help cover the costs of mammograms, pap tests and advanced screening technology for uninsured and underinsured women in the region.

“No Excuses eliminates barriers to care. Some women need help affording their women’s health screenings and the care after,” said JRMC Foundation Director Lisa Jackson.

No Excuses supports more than 10 women each month due to RoP.

No Excuses and Women’s Way resources are available year-round at JRMC.

In addition to the 500 in-person participants, 40 individuals joined virtually. Team JRMC received the award for the largest team, with 40 employees, family and friends showing up to walk and run.

“This cause means so much to our employees and their families,” Jackson said. “They support it because they see and touch the individuals impacted by cancer. In addition to caring for these individuals in a patient’s room or at the bedside, our employees care for them with their own time and financial resources. This is heartwarming and what the community can expect from their caregivers at JRMC.”

Along with the on-site participants, some individuals supported the cause from home. SMP Health - Ave Maria Village residents folded towels for Running of the Pink, folding 1,800 during the walk/run, said Annie Hancock, development director.

RoP-Ave-Maria-Towel-Folding 23.jpg
SMP Health - Ave Maria resident Marva Miska hugs Jamie Walton, BDC representative coordinator for R.M. Stoudt. Behind them is Ave Maria activist Nikki Greenstein. Ave Maria residents folded 1,800 towels during the Running of the Pink in support of the cause. &nbsp;<br/><br/><br/>
Contributed / JRMC

In addition to increasing access, RoP helps start conversations about women’s health, said OB/GYN Dr. Gregg McAdoo, a member of the OB/GYN team at JRMC who walked in the 5K.

At any given time, more than 1,300 Stutsman County women are not current on their regular women’s health screenings.

“Preventative medicine is the first step in excellent care,” McAdoo said. “In my practice, I see how important these screenings are to the women of this community. Women deserve the best. Thank you to the Running of the Pink for eliminating excuses.”

In 15 years, R.M. Stoudt and Running of the Pink have raised $163,784 in support of JRMC’s No Excuses program. RoP has raised more than $240,000 for care throughout the region.

Learn more about Running of the Pink at runningofthepink.com.

