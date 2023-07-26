Samek awarded NDSU scholarship

FARGO — Jayden Samek, daughter of Matt and Michelle Samek,

Courtenay, North Dakota, received the NDSU Opportunity Scholarship - Freshman at North Dakota State University. The scholarship recognizes graduates of a North Dakota high school.

Samek will enter NDSU in the fall and major in dietetics and elementary education.

In high school, Samek was involved in volleyball, basketball, track and Student Council. Samek was also a North Dakota Honor Society member.

