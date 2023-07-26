Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Samek awarded NDSU scholarship

She will begin studies there in the fall.

JSSP School News
Today at 8:23 AM

FARGO — Jayden Samek, daughter of Matt and Michelle Samek,
Courtenay, North Dakota, received the NDSU Opportunity Scholarship - Freshman at North Dakota State University. The scholarship recognizes graduates of a North Dakota high school.

Samek will enter NDSU in the fall and major in dietetics and elementary education.

In high school, Samek was involved in volleyball, basketball, track and Student Council. Samek was also a North Dakota Honor Society member.

