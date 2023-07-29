Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Scenes from Buffalo Days Parade in Jamestown

Many entries took part in the parade on July 22 during Buffalo Days in Jamestown.

P-Parade teetertotter.JPG
A Jamestown Clown rides above the crowd on a teeter-totter during the Buffalo Days Parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 6:38 AM
P-Children wait 2.JPG
Children wait for the next candy thrower during the Buffalo Days Parade on July 22 in downtown Jamestown.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
P-Jamestown Outlaws2.JPG
The Jamestown Outlaws ride and walk during the Buffalo Days Parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
P-Dakota Central flying.JPG
A Dakota Central flying disc heads toward its new owner after being sent airborne during the parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
P-kids candy.JPG
Children race to pick up candy during the Buffalo Days Parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
P-Simply Dweh.JPG
Simply Dweh Boutique's parade entry included some unusual passengers.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
P-Vehicles of various sizes.JPG
Vehicles of various sizes were part of the Buffalo Days Parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
P-ACC.jpg
The Anne Carlsen Center had a large group of people walking and riding during the parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
P-JamestownMystics.jpg
The Jamestown Mystics ride little cars during the parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

