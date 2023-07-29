Get 3 months just 99¢/month
Saturday, July 29
Community
Scenes from Buffalo Days Parade in Jamestown
Many entries took part in the parade on July 22 during Buffalo Days in Jamestown.
A Jamestown Clown rides above the crowd on a teeter-totter during the Buffalo Days Parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 6:38 AM
Children wait for the next candy thrower during the Buffalo Days Parade on July 22 in downtown Jamestown.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
The Jamestown Outlaws ride and walk during the Buffalo Days Parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
A Dakota Central flying disc heads toward its new owner after being sent airborne during the parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Children race to pick up candy during the Buffalo Days Parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Simply Dweh Boutique's parade entry included some unusual passengers.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Vehicles of various sizes were part of the Buffalo Days Parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
The Anne Carlsen Center had a large group of people walking and riding during the parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
The Jamestown Mystics ride little cars during the parade.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.