Community

Scenes from the Downtown Arts Market in Jamestown

Jessie Veeder performed at the opening market.

AM-Sitting umbrelllas.jpg
Attendees at the Downtown Arts Market use umbrellas to get some relief from the sun on July 6.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
July 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM
AM-Veeder.JPG
Jessie Veeder sings while her dad, Gene, plays harmonica and guitar during the Downtown Arts Market.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
AM-Vendors.JPG
Vendors, front left to back, Jim Hood, Dale Marks and Troy Gunderson man their tables during the Downtown Arts Market. Hood was selling various products made from hardwood, acrylic and deer antlers, while Marks, Fort Seward Infantry, was showing a display of the evolution of the Springfield rifle from Lewis and Clark to Teddy Roosevelt. Gunderson was selling copies of his new book, "The Prairie Comrade."
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
AM-Snake.JPG
People work to paint a rock to add to the "Rocko," the rock snake during the Downtown Arts Market on July 6. Rocko will be placed in the Hansen Arts Park.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

AM-Good people.JPG
People clap after a song by Jessie Veeder at the Downtown Arts Market on July 6.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
AM-People.JPG
People sit in chairs at the Hansen Arts Park to listen to music at the Arts Market.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

