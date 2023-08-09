Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 9

Community

Scholarships awarded to students from Dickey, Foster, Stutsman and Wells counties

The North Dakota Association of Countries awarded the scholarships.

JSSP School News
Today at 7:11 AM

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Association of Counties (NDACo) has awarded $2,000 scholarships to six students who are children of North Dakota county officials or employees. Of the six, four were from the Jamestown region. These students will be honored at the 2023 NDACo Annual Conference in October.
Area students awarded the scholarships from Wells, Stutsman, Foster, Barnes and Dickey counties are:

Emma Dockter 23.jpg
Emma Dockter
Contributed / ND Association of Counties

  • Emma Dockter, freshman at Valley City State University, daughter of Karissa Dockter, Wells County deputy treasurer
    Katelyn Falk.jpg
    Katelyn Falk
    Courtesy / ND Association of Counties
  • Katelyn Falk, University of Mary freshman, daughter of Jason Falk, Stutsman County chief deputy sheriff
    Braden Kruse.jpg
    Braden Kruse
    Contributed / ND Association of Counties
  • Braden Kruse, University of North Dakota freshman, son of Nathan Kruse, Foster County deputy sheriff. Kruse is the recipient of the Amy Svihovec Memorial Scholarship, created in 2010 that honors the memory of Amy Svihovec, daughter of Linda Svihovec, former auditor and treasurer of McKenzie County. It is awarded to a scholarship recipient whose goals and achievements carry on Amy Svihovec’s legacy.
    Ella Miller.jpg
    Ella Miller
    Contributed / ND Association of Counties
  • Ella Miller, North Dakota State University freshman, daughter of Cresta Miller, Dickey County deputy clerk of court

The NDACo Scholarship Fund was established in 1998 with contributions by county donors and Nationwide Retirement Solutions and continues to receive contributions from individual county employees, officials and corporate supporters.

