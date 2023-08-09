Scholarships awarded to students from Dickey, Foster, Stutsman and Wells counties

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Association of Counties (NDACo) has awarded $2,000 scholarships to six students who are children of North Dakota county officials or employees. Of the six, four were from the Jamestown region. These students will be honored at the 2023 NDACo Annual Conference in October.

Area students awarded the scholarships from Wells, Stutsman, Foster, Barnes and Dickey counties are:

Emma Dockter Contributed / ND Association of Counties

Emma Dockter, freshman at Valley City State University, daughter of Karissa Dockter, Wells County deputy treasurer

Katelyn Falk Courtesy / ND Association of Counties

Katelyn Falk, University of Mary freshman, daughter of Jason Falk, Stutsman County chief deputy sheriff

Braden Kruse Contributed / ND Association of Counties

Braden Kruse, University of North Dakota freshman, son of Nathan Kruse, Foster County deputy sheriff. Kruse is the recipient of the Amy Svihovec Memorial Scholarship, created in 2010 that honors the memory of Amy Svihovec, daughter of Linda Svihovec, former auditor and treasurer of McKenzie County. It is awarded to a scholarship recipient whose goals and achievements carry on Amy Svihovec’s legacy.

Ella Miller Contributed / ND Association of Counties

Ella Miller, North Dakota State University freshman, daughter of Cresta Miller, Dickey County deputy clerk of court

The NDACo Scholarship Fund was established in 1998 with contributions by county donors and Nationwide Retirement Solutions and continues to receive contributions from individual county employees, officials and corporate supporters.