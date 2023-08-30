September is National Food Safety Education Month

Summer is coming to an end, and September is almost upon us. While September brings falling leaves and cooler temperatures, it is also National Food Safety Education Month. Engaging in food-safe practices is important in our daily lives to keep ourselves, and those we prepare food for, from getting sick.

Here are some tips to use to ensure your meals are not a recipe for foodborne illness:

Shopping

Select cold and frozen items last when shopping to reduce the time spent in dangerous temperatures. Remember that bacteria love to grow in “The Danger Zone”, which is 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Separate raw meat and poultry from other food items in your shopping cart to avoid cross-contamination.

Place cold and frozen items back into the refrigerator or freezer as soon as possible. Avoid making additional stops on the way home.

Marinating



Once raw meat or poultry has been placed into a marinade, that marinade is now contaminated. Do not use it to coat cooked foods.

If desired, remove a portion of the marinade before it touches the meat, refrigerate it, and use it later to coat the cooked meat.

Grilling

When grilling, remember to cook your food to these safe minimum internal temperatures:

Poultry – 165 degrees Fahrenheit

Ground beef – 160 degrees Fahrenheit

All cuts of pork – 160 degrees Fahrenheit

Beef, veal, or lamb steaks, roasts, and chops – 145 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare;

160 degrees Fahrenheit for medium.



Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold

Cool foods, such as potato salad, should remain in safe temperatures of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Place them in ice coolers or a bath of ice water while serving, if possible.

Hot foods should be kept at or above 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Perishable food should be refrigerated within two hours. If eating outside, and the temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, refrigerate within one hour. If food has been sitting out in the Danger Zone for two hours or longer, throw away the leftovers.



Leftovers

Reheat food to 165 degrees Fahrenheit for safe consumption.

Be sure to check out NDSU Extension’s food safety resources by visiting www.ag.ndsu.edu/food and clicking on “Food Safety” or “Food Preservation”. You can also contact Christina Masich, NDSU Extension agent in Stutsman County, at (701) 252-9030 or christina.rittenbach@ndsu.edu.

