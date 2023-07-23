Sheyenne RiverFest 2023 is Aug. 5 in Valley City

Sheyenne RiverFest is back with a float down the Sheyenne River with a craft and vendor show, food trucks and games at Chautauqua Park. On Aug. 5, paddlers from all over the Midwest will launch from either the National Fish Hatchery north of Valley City or from Fort Ransom State Park and take a scenic float down the Sheyenne River with over 120 other watercrafts.

At the completion of the float from the National Fish Hatchery, there will be a craft and vendor show at Chautauqua Park in Valley City open to the entire community. Discover unique handmade crafts, locally produced goods and a variety of products from artisans and vendors. The show will also feature food vendors.

There will also be a Sheyenne RiverFest raffle drawing where all proceeds go toward the development of the Sheyenne River Water Trail which is currently being developed to be North Dakota’s only national water trail. The funds will be used for accessible docks, updated landings and signage to increase safety and accessibility on the water. Prizes include three adult kayaks, inflatable kayak, grill, cooler, hand-crafted paddle, gift cards and more. Raffle tickets can be found at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center, Rosebud Visitor Center and Bjornson Golf Course.

Paddlers of all skill levels, whether a first-timer or a seasoned veteran, are encouraged to participate.

Registration is open with two registration options: Single ($20) and Household ($50). All participants who register will receive a free raffle ticket if registered before Aug. 1 to the Sheyenne RiverFest raffle drawing. Registration can be found online at www.vcparks.com/riverfest or physical copies can be found at the Rosebud Visitor Center. Have questions or want to learn more? Visit www.vcparks.com/riverfest or call 701-845-3294 .