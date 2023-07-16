Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Sloans have Yard of the Week

Yards are selected from nominations received.

Gene and Donna Sloan YOW 7.jpg
Gene and Donna Sloan's yard at 1604 10th St. SW has been selected as the seventh Yard of the Week for 2023 by the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce City Beautification Committee. The Sloans will receive a gift certificate from sponsor Menards. The program runs through Aug. 31 and recognizes residents who beautify the community. Yards of single-family residences are selected each week from nominations received and must be visible from the street. To nominate a yard, call the chamber at 252-4830 or fill out a nomination form including a valid phone number for the prospective winner at www.jamestownchamber.com. Forms can be emailed to director@jamestownchamber.com.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce
July 16, 2023 at 10:34 AM
