St. John's Academy begins classes on Aug. 24.

Superintendent: Mike Hagstrom

Principal: Jeff Trumbauer

Date school starts and ends: Aug. 24th – May 23rd

Projected enrollment (grades K-12, note if other grades): 245 (Preschool, Pre-K and K-8)

Special school dates: Catholic Schools Week Jan. 28th – 3rd

School board members: Stacy Roers-Irmen (President), Jennifer, Lipetzky (Vice-President), Janel Monson (Secretary), Grant Kleven, Jennifer Gasal, LeAnn Cimbura, Mark Urquhart, Marianne Klosterman, Wenda LeFevre, Dave Landenberger

Additional administration: Pastor – Fr. Chad Wilhelm, Parochial Vicar – Joseph Littlefield, Vice Principal – Marlys Fix, School Administrative Assistant, Dean of Students – Yvette Yatskis – Stacy Anderson, Mission Advancement and Marketing Assistant– Sarah Sankey

Faculty:



Preschool – Jill Mahoney, Brynn Burkett, Nicole Fritz

Pre-Kindergarten – Erin Neville

Kindergarten – Wenda LeFevre

1st Grade – Angie Hansen

1st Grade – Briana Schafer

2nd Grade – Alicia Bata

2nd Grade – Meghan Rene

3rd Grade – Tamara Gapinksi

4th Grade – Jodi Trumbauer

5th Grade – Peggy Vandal

Middle School Language Arts – Yvette Yatskis

Middle School Math – Kristin Higgins

Middle School Science/Health – Lindsey Cramer

Middle School Social Studies – Karen Eckroth

Music/Middle School Choir – Julie Sprague

Library – Andrea Hournbuckle

Physical Education – Leslie Horgan

Resource – Andrea Hournbuckle

Band – Angie Hansen

Choir Director – Julie Sprague

Orchestra Director – Maddy Tyson

Cyber Club Director – Lindsey Cramer

Drama Club Director – Yvette Yatskis

School Counselor – Jennifer Lipetzky



Other staff:Cafeteria – Logan Kelly and Steve Laber

Custodial Services – Total Clean Inc.

Child care – Nicole Fritz and Angela Rost

Physical improvements at facility: Library renovation, computer lab renovation, STEM Lab, bathroom remodel (6), gym floor replacement, bus garage, outdoor landscaping, new school bus

Curriculum/technology changes: none

Other information: St. John's Academy begins its 133rd year of offering Catholic education in the community of Jamestown.

The HOPE (Help Offer Private Education) Dinner is Oct. 14.