Community

St. John's Academy begins classes on Aug. 24

This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section

BTS-St. Johns Academy 23.jpg
St. John's Academy classes begin on Aug. 24.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 7:26 AM

St. John's Academy begins classes on Aug. 24.

Superintendent: Mike Hagstrom

Principal: Jeff Trumbauer

Date school starts and ends: Aug. 24th – May 23rd  

Projected enrollment (grades K-12, note if other grades): 245 (Preschool, Pre-K and K-8)

Special school dates: Catholic Schools Week Jan. 28th – 3rd  

School board members: Stacy Roers-Irmen (President), Jennifer, Lipetzky (Vice-President), Janel Monson (Secretary), Grant Kleven, Jennifer Gasal, LeAnn Cimbura, Mark Urquhart, Marianne Klosterman, Wenda LeFevre, Dave Landenberger

Additional administration: Pastor – Fr. Chad Wilhelm, Parochial Vicar – Joseph Littlefield, Vice Principal – Marlys Fix, School Administrative Assistant, Dean of Students – Yvette Yatskis – Stacy Anderson, Mission Advancement and Marketing Assistant– Sarah Sankey

Faculty:

  • Preschool – Jill Mahoney, Brynn Burkett, Nicole Fritz
  • Pre-Kindergarten – Erin Neville
  • Kindergarten – Wenda LeFevre 
  • 1st Grade – Angie Hansen
  • 1st Grade – Briana Schafer
  • 2nd Grade – Alicia Bata
  • 2nd Grade – Meghan Rene
  • 3rd Grade – Tamara Gapinksi 
  • 4th Grade – Jodi Trumbauer
  • 5th Grade – Peggy Vandal
  • Middle School Language Arts – Yvette Yatskis
  • Middle School Math – Kristin Higgins
  • Middle School Science/Health – Lindsey Cramer
  • Middle School Social Studies – Karen Eckroth
  • Music/Middle School Choir – Julie Sprague
  • Library – Andrea Hournbuckle
  • Physical Education – Leslie Horgan
  • Resource – Andrea Hournbuckle
  • Band – Angie Hansen
  • Choir Director – Julie Sprague
  • Orchestra Director – Maddy Tyson
  • Cyber Club Director – Lindsey Cramer
  • Drama Club Director – Yvette Yatskis
  • School Counselor – Jennifer Lipetzky

Other staff:Cafeteria – Logan Kelly and Steve Laber
Custodial Services – Total Clean Inc.
Child care – Nicole Fritz and Angela Rost

Physical improvements at facility: Library renovation, computer lab renovation, STEM Lab, bathroom remodel (6), gym floor replacement, bus garage, outdoor landscaping, new school bus

Curriculum/technology changes: none

Other information: St. John's Academy begins its 133rd year of offering Catholic education in the community of Jamestown.

The HOPE (Help Offer Private Education) Dinner is Oct. 14.

