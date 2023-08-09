St. John's Academy begins classes on Aug. 24
This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section
Superintendent: Mike Hagstrom
Principal: Jeff Trumbauer
Date school starts and ends: Aug. 24th – May 23rd
Projected enrollment (grades K-12, note if other grades): 245 (Preschool, Pre-K and K-8)
Special school dates: Catholic Schools Week Jan. 28th – 3rd
School board members: Stacy Roers-Irmen (President), Jennifer, Lipetzky (Vice-President), Janel Monson (Secretary), Grant Kleven, Jennifer Gasal, LeAnn Cimbura, Mark Urquhart, Marianne Klosterman, Wenda LeFevre, Dave Landenberger
Additional administration: Pastor – Fr. Chad Wilhelm, Parochial Vicar – Joseph Littlefield, Vice Principal – Marlys Fix, School Administrative Assistant, Dean of Students – Yvette Yatskis – Stacy Anderson, Mission Advancement and Marketing Assistant– Sarah Sankey
Faculty:
- Preschool – Jill Mahoney, Brynn Burkett, Nicole Fritz
- Pre-Kindergarten – Erin Neville
- Kindergarten – Wenda LeFevre
- 1st Grade – Angie Hansen
- 1st Grade – Briana Schafer
- 2nd Grade – Alicia Bata
- 2nd Grade – Meghan Rene
- 3rd Grade – Tamara Gapinksi
- 4th Grade – Jodi Trumbauer
- 5th Grade – Peggy Vandal
- Middle School Language Arts – Yvette Yatskis
- Middle School Math – Kristin Higgins
- Middle School Science/Health – Lindsey Cramer
- Middle School Social Studies – Karen Eckroth
- Music/Middle School Choir – Julie Sprague
- Library – Andrea Hournbuckle
- Physical Education – Leslie Horgan
- Resource – Andrea Hournbuckle
- Band – Angie Hansen
- Choir Director – Julie Sprague
- Orchestra Director – Maddy Tyson
- Cyber Club Director – Lindsey Cramer
- Drama Club Director – Yvette Yatskis
- School Counselor – Jennifer Lipetzky
Other staff:Cafeteria – Logan Kelly and Steve Laber
Custodial Services – Total Clean Inc.
Child care – Nicole Fritz and Angela Rost
Physical improvements at facility: Library renovation, computer lab renovation, STEM Lab, bathroom remodel (6), gym floor replacement, bus garage, outdoor landscaping, new school bus
Curriculum/technology changes: none
Other information: St. John's Academy begins its 133rd year of offering Catholic education in the community of Jamestown.
The HOPE (Help Offer Private Education) Dinner is Oct. 14.
