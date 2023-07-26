Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Stick Ponies to perform at historic courthouse in Jamestown

The free performance is Aug. 5.

JSSP Events and Happenings
Today at 7:19 AM

JAMESTOWN – The public is invited to attend a free family-friendly outdoor concert by local band Stick Ponies from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Stutsman County Courthouse State Historic Site, 504 Third Ave. SE, Jamestown. Concert attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair as seating will not be provided. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.

Built in 1883, the historic Stutsman County Courthouse is home to a unique hands-on exhibit about civics and local government. It is North Dakota's oldest surviving courthouse and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Stutsman County Courthouse is a state historic site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The site is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and closed Monday-Tuesday. For more information, visit history.nd.gov or call 701-328-1883. For more programs sponsored by the State Historical Society, go to history.nd.gov/events .

