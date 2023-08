DAVENPORT, Iowa — The following area students were named to the 2023 spring dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

They are Sage Friedt of Bordulac and Gabriel Brown and Andrew King, both of Valley City, ND has been named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.