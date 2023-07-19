Stutsman County Farm Bureau awards scholarships

The following students received scholarships valued at $500 and one for $750 from Stutsman County

Farm Bureau. Parents of all applicants must be Stutsman County Farm Bureau members.

Jayce Rivinius, son of Ryan and Becky Rivinius. is continuing his education at Bismarck State College, majoring in farm and ranch management.

Joshua Moser is the son of Scott and Angela Moser and graduated from Medina High School this spring.

He plans to attend Bismarck State College in the fall majoring in agribusiness. He is the recipient of the

Jeff Michel Memorial Scholarship for $750.

Madelyn Orr is the daughter of Darron and Barb Orr and is attending the University of St. Thomas in St.

Paul majoring in political science.

Isabel Schmidt is the daughter of Jeremy and Meredith Schmidt and graduated from Medina High School

last spring. She will attend the University of Jamestown in the fall majoring in elementary education.

