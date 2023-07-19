Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Stutsman County Farm Bureau awards scholarships

Parents of applicants must be Stutsman County Farm Bureau members.

JSSP School News
July 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM

The following students received scholarships valued at $500 and one for $750 from Stutsman County
Farm Bureau. Parents of all applicants must be Stutsman County Farm Bureau members.

Jayce Rivinius, son of Ryan and Becky Rivinius. is continuing his education at Bismarck State College, majoring in farm and ranch management.

Joshua Moser is the son of Scott and Angela Moser and graduated from Medina High School this spring.
He plans to attend Bismarck State College in the fall majoring in agribusiness. He is the recipient of the
Jeff Michel Memorial Scholarship for $750.

Madelyn Orr is the daughter of Darron and Barb Orr and is attending the University of St. Thomas in St.
Paul majoring in political science.

Isabel Schmidt is the daughter of Jeremy and Meredith Schmidt and graduated from Medina High School
last spring. She will attend the University of Jamestown in the fall majoring in elementary education.

