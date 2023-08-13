Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Stutsman County Homeless Coalition raising funds for Blessing Bags

The bags contain hygiene supplies and are distributed to help those in need.

JSSP Fundraisers
Today at 9:38 AM

The South Central Homeless Coalition has been raising funds to purchase and assemble 200 Blessing Bags. Blessing Bags are bags that have hygiene-type supplies such as shampoo, conditioner, nail clippers, small first aid kits, soap and more and are distributed to regional food banks, the correctional facility, human service centers and zone offices, Veterans Service Offices and many more agencies that can help get these to the individuals who need them.

Rough Rider Industries has committed to making 200 fabric drawstring backpack bags as part of its correctional facility outreach program.

The coalition has received $1,000 from the Rotary Club and $1,000 from the All Vets Club in Jamestown. The coalition is $1,000 short of its goal and needs the public's assistance and support to raise the additional funds needed for the project.

Any group, business or individual who is willing to pledge a donation is asked to contact Cassie DuBray, at Great Plains Housing Authority, 701-252-1098 or email cassie@greatplainsha.com .

Checks can be mailed to:
South Central Homeless Coalition

C/O GPHA

300 2nd Ave. NE Suite 200

Jamestown, ND 58401

The South Central Homeless Coalition advocates, coordinates and optimizes services for homeless men, women and children within Region 6 of the South Central Human Service Center. The coalition meets at least every other month, on the second Tuesday of the month.

