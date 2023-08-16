Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sue Corwin speaks on Orphan Grain Train at Chat in Jamestown

Orphan Grain Train provides humanitarian relief in the U.S. and to 71 countries.

Today at 8:25 AM

Sue Corwin spoke at the Aug. 13 Front Porch Chat about Orphan Grain Train, a volunteer Christian organization that provides humanitarian relief to regions of the United States and 71 countries around the world.

The organization has its roots in Nebraska where in 1992, the Rev. Ray S. Wilke found a great need for assistance to a group of orphans during a church mission to Latvia and Russia. He and his volunteers projected that a train could travel across the Midwest picking up carloads of grain that could then be shipped to these needy people. This concept of an actual “Grain Train” to help these starving orphans was the beginning of the Orphan Grain Train, a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization.

There are currently 27 regional locations including the local facility at 4th Avenue Southeast in Jamestown. The North Dakota facility was first located in Bottineau in 1992; by 2014, the organizers there had grown too old to continue, Corwin said. A group from Concordia Lutheran Church in
Jamestown agreed to continue the mission here. Its first location was a 40-foot shipping container on the church grounds. The organization is now housed in a large former lumberyard. They have provided aid for disaster relief in 25 states and recently sent relief to Moldova, Latvia, the Republic of Georgia, Romania and various Latin American countries. They provide relief to Liberia on a regular basis.

The organization accepts a variety of materials including clean serviceable clothing of all sizes, toys, medical equipment, books, school supplies, bikes, cloth diapers and furniture. Corwin said items most in demand are beds and bedding; many organizations will not accept used mattresses, however, the only requirement for their organization is that they be in a serviceable condition.

Orphan Grain Train is also involved in an organization called Mercy Meals which makes packets of food (soy, rice, dried vegetables and a flavor packet), which are filled, sealed and boxed for shipment in its facility. Often church or civic organizations will bring a group of volunteers to do this labor-intensive work.

They are always in need of donations of goods and funds from the community to further their work. They have sites on the internet and on Facebook for more information.

Next week is the annual Stutsman County Museum Ice Cream Social. People can have an ice cream sundae or a root beer float from 2 to 4 p.m. at the museum.

