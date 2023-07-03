Summer Sodbuster Days set July 8-9 at Fort Ransom State Park

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department invites the public to experience the 2023 Summer Sodbuster Days on July 8-9, at Fort Ransom State Park. The Sodbuster event is an opportunity for visitors to experience what homesteading and pioneer life was like in North Dakota. This event showcases horse-drawn farming demonstrations and displays and brings to life the historic Sunne Farm.

The two-day event is packed with activities for the entire family. Grab some handmade lefse or ice cream and catch one of the demonstrations on blacksmithing, threshing and woodworking at the sawmill. Visitors can also enjoy live music, food trucks, and a pie auction. The Sunne House will be open for self-guided tours. After the event, visitors are invited to explore the park and the 20 miles of stunning trails the park has to offer.

“State parks and the Fort Ransom Sodbuster Association have partnered on this unique event for over 30 years and it truly brings our state’s history to life,” said Cody Schulz, NDPRD director. “It is an entertaining and educational opportunity for visitors to take a step back in time and witness the work ethic and community spirit of past generations.”

The Sodbuster event costs $10 per vehicle. The event begins at 10 a.m. on July 8 and concludes at 4 p.m. on July 9.

