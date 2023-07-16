Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off raises over $22,000 for hospice

The event was held on July 8.

JSSP Events and Happenings
July 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM

DICKEY, N.D. — The 14th Annual Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off raised more than $22,000 on July 8 in Dickey.

This year’s event showcased 29 cooks, all hoping to win a Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey trophy while contributing to the fundraising efforts for Hospice of the Red River Valley. Nearly 350 people enjoyed racks of ribs and numerous donated entrees, salads and desserts at the event. The event raised over $22,000 in donations for Hospice of the Red River Valley, honoring the memory of individuals who have received care from the organization.

A panel of nine judges sampled and scored each entry to determine the winners of the Judge’s Choice awards. The recipients of the Judge’s Choice awards are: first place, Chris Kleven, Page, North Dakota; second place, LeAnna Brown, Jamestown, and third place, Greg Peterson, Fargo.

MORE EVENTS

In addition, the attendees had the opportunity to cast their votes for the People’s Choice awards winners. The winners of the People’s Choice awards are as follows: first place, Chris Kleven; second place, Brent Carpenter, Jamestown, and third place, Drew Pekarski, Dickey.

“After 14 years, I am constantly reminded how important Hospice of the Red River Valley is to our communities," said Chrissy Kartes, event organizer. "This year, I spoke with many families that have recently had their own experiences with HRRV this past year and they were so thankful to be able to pay them back this year with the donations provided by the event. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to Dava and George Roder, owners of Dickey Bar, for their unwavering support of this event year after year."

What To Read Next
JSSP Jamestown News
Community
Great Plains Authority office closing at noon on July 25
3h ago
New Rockford Ambulance tires.jpg
Community
New Rockford Community Ambulance Services gets grant for soy-based tires
1d ago
JSSP School News
Community
Applications sought for US Senate Youth Program
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media