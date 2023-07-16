Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off raises over $22,000 for hospice

DICKEY, N.D. — The 14th Annual Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off raised more than $22,000 on July 8 in Dickey.

This year’s event showcased 29 cooks, all hoping to win a Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey trophy while contributing to the fundraising efforts for Hospice of the Red River Valley. Nearly 350 people enjoyed racks of ribs and numerous donated entrees, salads and desserts at the event. The event raised over $22,000 in donations for Hospice of the Red River Valley, honoring the memory of individuals who have received care from the organization.

A panel of nine judges sampled and scored each entry to determine the winners of the Judge’s Choice awards. The recipients of the Judge’s Choice awards are: first place, Chris Kleven, Page, North Dakota; second place, LeAnna Brown, Jamestown, and third place, Greg Peterson, Fargo.

In addition, the attendees had the opportunity to cast their votes for the People’s Choice awards winners. The winners of the People’s Choice awards are as follows: first place, Chris Kleven; second place, Brent Carpenter, Jamestown, and third place, Drew Pekarski, Dickey.

“After 14 years, I am constantly reminded how important Hospice of the Red River Valley is to our communities," said Chrissy Kartes, event organizer. "This year, I spoke with many families that have recently had their own experiences with HRRV this past year and they were so thankful to be able to pay them back this year with the donations provided by the event. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to Dava and George Roder, owners of Dickey Bar, for their unwavering support of this event year after year."