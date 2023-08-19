Thrivent holding program on 'Identity Theft Protection' in Jamestown

Thrivent will hold a free program on "Identity Theft Protection" at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 930 25th St. SW, Jamestown.

Attendees can enjoy knoephla soup and a sandwich while learning about key points on identity theft, which tools are useful, things to watch out for and scams to be aware of. People attending may bring a bag of documents they would like to securely dispose of; Thrivent is providing shred bins.

Those who would like to attend may bring a guest. Reserve your spot; limited space is available.

RSVP for the event by calling Marcella Lange at 701-252-1160.