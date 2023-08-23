University of Jamestown and Chandigarh University announce partnership

JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23, that it

entered a partnership with Chandigarh University in India to increase UJ’s international

presence and globalize its educational offerings.

Central to the various initiatives are 2+2 programs, UJ officials said. These programs allow CU students to seamlessly transfer to UJ upon completion of their second year. The combined four years of study will result in students graduating from both institutions, having earned dual degrees.

“Higher education is rapidly becoming international in scope, and our partnership with Chandigarh University is a strong step for UJ to take in raising our profile on a global scale,”

said UJ President Polly Peterson. “This agreement is the first in what we anticipate being a

series of agreements with CU that will globalize education for our students, faculty, staff and

alumni.”

Current UJ students will also have the opportunity to earn dual degrees, participate in semester-

and year-long study aboard experiences, and attend shorter term courses of study at CU. These

courses will be led by faculty members from both universities.

UJ Provost Paul Olson traveled to Chandigarh last week to sign the agreement and meet

with CU officials to discuss future collaboration opportunities.

“The potential in this partnership is almost unlimited. CU is rapidly becoming a powerhouse in

global education and working with them offers us a lot of opportunities,” Olson said. “I would

love to see us have a robust exchange of students, faculty, and staff in the years to come as we

collaborate on teaching, research and student life. Chandigarh is a special place and a dynamic

university. Partnering with them will help make UJ even stronger.”

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is the top-ranked private university in India. Founded in 2012 by an act of

the Punjab legislature, the university offers bachelors, master's and doctoral degrees in a

number of areas including engineering, business, computer science and the liberal arts. For

more information about CU, visit www.cuchd.in.

About University of Jamestown

Established as Jamestown College in 1883 by members of the Presbyterian Church, The

University of Jamestown is a private, liberal arts university granting bachelors, master's and doctoral degrees in a number of areas. For more information, visit UJ.edu.

