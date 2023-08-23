Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

University of Jamestown and Chandigarh University announce partnership

Current UJ students will also have the opportunity to earn dual degrees.

UJ and India partnership.jpg
Paul Olson, University of Jamestown provost, and Arun Patil, Chandigarh University vice chancellor, shake hands at the memorandum of understanding partnership-signing ceremony in India.
Contributed / University of Jamestown
Today at 5:01 PM

JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown announced on Wednesday, Aug. 23, that it
entered a partnership with Chandigarh University in India to increase UJ’s international
presence and globalize its educational offerings.

Central to the various initiatives are 2+2 programs, UJ officials said. These programs allow CU students to seamlessly transfer to UJ upon completion of their second year. The combined four years of study will result in students graduating from both institutions, having earned dual degrees.

“Higher education is rapidly becoming international in scope, and our partnership with Chandigarh University is a strong step for UJ to take in raising our profile on a global scale,”
said UJ President Polly Peterson. “This agreement is the first in what we anticipate being a
series of agreements with CU that will globalize education for our students, faculty, staff and
alumni.”

Current UJ students will also have the opportunity to earn dual degrees, participate in semester-
and year-long study aboard experiences, and attend shorter term courses of study at CU. These
courses will be led by faculty members from both universities.

UJ Provost Paul Olson traveled to Chandigarh last week to sign the agreement and meet
with CU officials to discuss future collaboration opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE EDUCATION NEWS

“The potential in this partnership is almost unlimited. CU is rapidly becoming a powerhouse in
global education and working with them offers us a lot of opportunities,” Olson said. “I would
love to see us have a robust exchange of students, faculty, and staff in the years to come as we
collaborate on teaching, research and student life. Chandigarh is a special place and a dynamic
university. Partnering with them will help make UJ even stronger.”

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is the top-ranked private university in India. Founded in 2012 by an act of
the Punjab legislature, the university offers bachelors, master's and doctoral degrees in a
number of areas including engineering, business, computer science and the liberal arts. For
more information about CU, visit www.cuchd.in.

About University of Jamestown

Established as Jamestown College in 1883 by members of the Presbyterian Church, The
University of Jamestown is a private, liberal arts university granting bachelors, master's and doctoral degrees in a number of areas. For more information, visit UJ.edu.

What To Read Next
JSSPN Fire calls
News
Jamestown Fire Department responds to gas leak in southwest Jamestown
7m ago
 · 
By  Jamestown Sun staff report
JSSP City News
News
UPDATE: Emergency road closure lifted near JRMC in Jamestown
3h ago
buffalo days fort seward gatling gun 072421
News
Big Guns of the Old West this weekend in Jamestown
11h ago
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Larry Woiwode Memorial Local Author's Section Laurel Pfau.jpg
News
Author section named after Larry Woiwode at Jamestown library
11h ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Page Klostreich
Members Only
Sports
Jodi Klostreich continues brother Page's legacy off the field
12h ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Carlos Julian
Members Only
College
Experienced Jimmies have high expectations in Mistro's fifth season
12h ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13