University of Jamestown announces area College of Graduate and Professional Studies graduates

JAMESTOWN — Area students have earned degrees from the College of Graduate and Professional Studies at the University of Jamestown. They were honored during commencement ceremonies on May 6.

The students and their degrees are as follows:

Cleveland: Alexander Huff, Master of Arts in Leadership

MORE EDUCATION NEWS





Jamestown: Alyssa Olson, Master of Science in Clinical Counseling; Samuel Kludt, Master of Arts in Leadership;

Bethany Peterson, Master of Arts in Leadership; Kassandra Ward, Master of Arts in Leadership;

Brady Birch, Master of Education; Danielle Buchanan, Master of Education; Hannah Heilman, Master of Arts in Leadership; Abigail Newman, Master of Science in Clinical Counseling and a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction

ADVERTISEMENT

Valley City: Brienne Stairs, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Jennifer Redfearn, Master of Education

Ypsilanti: Laura Mielke, Master of Education

