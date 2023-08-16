Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
University of Jamestown nursing program achieves 100% pass rate

The graduating seniors in the University of Jamestown Nursing program pose for a Class of 2023 portrait. UJ's nursing students achieved a 100 percent pass rate on national exams, above the national average of 83.19 percent.
Today at 6:32 AM

JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program achieved a 100% pass rate for the 2022-23 fiscal and academic year, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) and North Dakota Board of Nursing (NDBON) year-end report. This pass rate is well above the national average of 83.19 percent.

A perfect pass rate means all UJ students who took the National Council Licensure Examination during the last academic year gained licensure as registered nurses on their first attempt.

These students have gone on to work in Georgia, California, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri, Oregon and North Dakota.

According to University President Polly Peterson, the hard work and success of these students exemplifies what it means to receive a UJ education.

“We are committed to the development of wholeness in our students by adhering to a curriculum of academic excellence which blends the liberal arts with sound professional preparation,” she said. “Graduates of our programs are prepared to enter their careers and make an immediate
difference in their chosen field of work. I am so proud of our nursing department and the work they have done to accelerate the process of receiving licensure for our students.”

Ash said she’s especially excited about the perfect pass rate because in April 2023, the NCSBN launched a new exam called the Next Generation NCLEX Examination. This examination incorporated new styles of questions and case studies to better address clinical judgment — requiring UJ nursing faculty to deliver content and test their students’ understanding in new ways.

“This change did not occur overnight — nursing faculty have been working on these changes over the last few years,” Ash said. “The nursing faculty here at UJ enhanced methods they were already doing well and learned new methods so that our students would be successful on their first attempt at this national exam. Our department incorporated a lot of change, and we are so proud of our students for being up to this challenge.”

UJ’s nursing students hone their skills in a state-of-the-art simulation lab, which includes several high-fidelity simulators. It is in this lab that students experience complex clinical simulation scenarios working in teams. Regardless of this preparation, Ash said the NCLEX-RN exam is high stakes and often anxiety-provoking.

“With the exam being new this year, students were very nervous going into it. We are so happy to report this 100% pass rate," she said.

