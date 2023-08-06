Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Valley City Community Band to give free concert in VC on Aug. 10

The performance will be in the City Park Bandshell

VC Community Band.jpg
The Valley City Community Band will perform a free concert on Aug. 10.
Courtesy / Bridges Arts Council
Aug. 10

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Valley City Community Band (VCCB), under the guidance of director Rochelle Jimenez, is set to provide a night of free music at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the City Park Band Shell in Valley City.

The band is made up of a diverse group of musicians from around the city.
The concert will kick off with the theme from "The Pink Panther," followed by
Edward Elgar’s “Nimrod” from his famous Enigma Variations. Other selections include "Takarajima," a Japanese jazz composition and of particular interest to Valley City locals will be a performance of Stuart Glaser’s "Old
West Rhapsody." Glaser was a longtime member of the music department at Valley City State University. Disney/Pixar’s "The Incredibles" will be the finale.

MORE EVENTS

The band concert at the City Park Band Shell is a free event. Families are encouraged to bring their own blankets or folding chairs.

Support for the Valley City Community Band is provided by the Bridges Arts Council and the Community School for the Arts. For more information, search Facebook for Valley City Community Band, email valleycitycommunityband@gmail.com or contact Bridges Arts Council Administrator Nick Lee at administrator@bridgesarts.org.

