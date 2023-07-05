Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Valley City State University rated as one of the 'Best Colleges in America'

The rating was by Money.com.

JSSP School News
July 05, 2023 at 1:25 PM

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Valley City State University has been rated as one of the Best Colleges in America for 2023 by Money.com .

VCSU was given four out of five stars and is one of four North Dakota schools included in the ratings. The overall ratings are determined by comparing acceptance rates, affordability, graduation rates, and employment after graduation. VCSU was one of 736 colleges in the U.S. listed.

“External ratings reinforce the approach we are taking to helping students achieve their goals. We are proud to be recognized by another entity for our quality and affordability,” said Alan LaFave, VCSU president. “VCSU continues to invest in our students, take steps to help keep a college education affordable, and ensure students have access to one of the best educational experiences possible.”

VCSU has seen enrollment grow by 21% in the past decade, in part due to continued scholarship support for students, it said. Scholarships are awarded through the support of donors and the VCSU Foundation, providing almost $2 million in scholarships last year. According to Money.com, 92% of VCSU students with financial need receive grants.

