Executive Director: Michael Woodley Start date: Aug. 24, 2023 End date: May 17, 2024 Projected Enrollment: 101 students, PreK- 8th Grade Special School Dates: Dec. 1 - Sounds of the Seasons Feb. 8 - Giving Hearts Day School Board members - Bjorn Hanson, Dwight Schmidt, Fay Tracy, John Baumgartner, Ben Mickelson, Heather Wegner, Arlette Iverson, Brendan Bohn and Jessica Clemens Faculty: Heather Tomlin-Rohr (PreK), Melissa Hoke (K), Haley Sortland (1st), Sarah Ratts (2nd), Julia Reeves (3rd), Josie Beckman (4th), LaDeen Knutson (5th and 6th), Amy Stegmiller (7th and 8th). Other Staff: Fay Tracy - Administrative Assistant; Nicole Bruns - Bookkeeper Physical Improvements: 3 new classrooms were added to accommodate our growing student population.

Victory Christian School begins classes Aug. 24 in Jamestown This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section.

