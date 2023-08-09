Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Victory Christian School begins classes Aug. 24 in Jamestown

This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section.

BTS-Victory Christian School 23.jpg
Victory Christian School added three classrooms this year due to increasing enrollment.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 6:16 AM

Victory Christian School begins classes on Aug. 24.

Executive Director: Michael Woodley
Start date: Aug. 24, 2023
End date: May 17, 2024
Projected Enrollment: 101 students, PreK- 8th Grade
Special School Dates: Dec. 1 - Sounds of the Seasons
Feb. 8 - Giving Hearts Day
School Board members - Bjorn Hanson, Dwight Schmidt, Fay Tracy, John Baumgartner, Ben Mickelson, Heather Wegner, Arlette Iverson, Brendan Bohn and Jessica Clemens
Faculty: Heather Tomlin-Rohr (PreK), Melissa Hoke (K), Haley Sortland (1st), Sarah Ratts (2nd), Julia Reeves (3rd), Josie Beckman (4th), LaDeen Knutson (5th and 6th), Amy Stegmiller (7th and 8th).
Other Staff: Fay Tracy - Administrative Assistant; Nicole Bruns - Bookkeeper
Physical Improvements: 3 new classrooms were added to accommodate our growing student population.

What To Read Next
JSSP School News
Community
Jamestown Public School Board meeting scheduled for 2023-2024 year
9m ago
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
Perkins speaks on food shortages during world wars at Chat
20m ago
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
Oscar-Zero Family Day set at Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile historic site
21m ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
painting the downtown 080823.jpg
News
Painting in downtown Jamestown
14h ago
William Gackle.jpg
News
The thrill of ‘being’ Theodore Roosevelt in Medora, where performers flock to portray the 26th president 
59m ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
VeteransReunited.jpg
Fargo
Three Air Force veterans reunite in Fargo after 45 years
8h ago
 · 
By  Riley Swenson
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13