Victory Christian School begins classes Aug. 24 in Jamestown
This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section.
Victory Christian School begins classes on Aug. 24.
Executive Director: Michael Woodley
Start date: Aug. 24, 2023
End date: May 17, 2024
Projected Enrollment: 101 students, PreK- 8th Grade
Special School Dates: Dec. 1 - Sounds of the Seasons
Feb. 8 - Giving Hearts Day
School Board members - Bjorn Hanson, Dwight Schmidt, Fay Tracy, John Baumgartner, Ben Mickelson, Heather Wegner, Arlette Iverson, Brendan Bohn and Jessica Clemens
Faculty: Heather Tomlin-Rohr (PreK), Melissa Hoke (K), Haley Sortland (1st), Sarah Ratts (2nd), Julia Reeves (3rd), Josie Beckman (4th), LaDeen Knutson (5th and 6th), Amy Stegmiller (7th and 8th).
Other Staff: Fay Tracy - Administrative Assistant; Nicole Bruns - Bookkeeper
Physical Improvements: 3 new classrooms were added to accommodate our growing student population.
