Washington Elementary expects about 100 students when classes begin

It is with great pleasure that we welcome you to the 2023-2024 school year! All of us at Washington Elementary sincerely hope that everyone’s summer was full of fun and relaxation. As we begin to embark on the new school year, we are asking that you prepare for an exciting, rewarding, challenging, and successful school year. Washington Elementary is expecting an enrollment of approximately 100 students when school begins on Aug. 24, 2023. It will be great to see both new and familiar faces!

Staff

Office personnel: Eddy Delzer, principal; Jeff Meissner, dean of students; Jordan Simpson, secretary

Teachers: Kindergarten-Courtney Peleberg; 1st Grade-Brenda Jensen; 2nd Grade-Nancy Anderson; 3rd Grade-Emma Michelson; 4th Grade-Lynn Fossen; 5th Grade-Brandon Gange; Special Education-Paula Grueneich; Title 1-Anjie Horn; Music-Julianna Wolff; Phy. Ed-Mike Smith; Counselor-Amanda Legrey; Librarian-Jim Nyland; Instructional Coach-Mari Stilwell; Para-professionals: Sara Hann, Mark Ukestad, Brittany Larson, Shelley Anderson, Diana Walker, Robin Kramlich; Custodian: Pat Greenwood; Cook: Robbyn Heidt; Reading Corp-Lisa Wagner

In addition to the core curriculum, Washington students will be engaged in the following activities this year: Artist-in-Residence, PTO activities, Lyceums, Community Read, Book Fairs and music programs. In the area of fine arts, students in fifth grade may audition for boys’ and girls’ choir; fifth grade students have the opportunity to join beginner’s orchestra second semester and beginner’s band in the summer (before sixth grade). Fifth graders may participate in the following athletic activities: basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, swimming, cross-country, and track. In addition to district activities, students of all grade levels at Washington can participate in Intramurals. We will have art classes, coding, Lego League, E-Sports, yard games and many more! At Washington Elementary, we will utilize Nurtured Heart Approach, a process built on the premise of developing discipline within children rather than applying discipline to them. We celebrate the greatness within each person. Our school participates in the Fruit and Veggie Snack and the Weekend Back Pack programs. If you have questions about any of the programs and activities, please call the school office.

We are anticipating a marvelous school year, and we look forward to serving your child and you. Remember, when teachers, parents and students work together as a team, then Together Everyone Achieves More.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you still need to register your child for the coming year, please contact Amy Neustel at the district Central Office-252-1950. After Aug. 14th, we encourage new families to call 252-0468 for an appointment to visit and tour our school during office hours, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. M-F. This will give us an opportunity to meet you and

answer questions you may have.

Note to Kindergarten families: The first two days of school, Aug. 24th and 25th, will be used for assessment of all students entering Kindergarten. You should have received a call to schedule an appointment; you will only come for that time on one of those two days. Regular classes for Kindergarten begin on Aug. 28th .

The PTO will be sponsoring a “Back to School” night for all students and families on August 22nd from 5:30-6:30 p.m. A FREE TREAT will be served at 5:30 p.m. Information will be shared with everyone, our staff will be introduced, and teachers will inform parents and students of procedures, expectations, and routines for the

coming year. You won’t want to miss it! We hope to see you all there! You are welcome to follow our Facebook Page: Washington Elementary School for all the latest information.