Community

Wespfennigs have Yard of the Week

Yards are selected from nominations received.

YOTW #9 - Howard & Candace Wespfennig.JPG
Howard and Candace Wespfennig's yard at 1409 5th Ave. SW has been selected as the ninth Yard of the Week for 2023 by the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce City Beautification Committee. They will receive a gift certificate from sponsor Menards. The program runs through Aug. 31 and recognizes residents who beautify the community. Yards of single-family residences are selected each week from nominations received and must be visible from the street. To nominate a yard, call the chamber at 252-4830 or fill out a nomination form including a valid phone number for the prospective winner at www.jamestownchamber.com. Forms can be emailed to director@jamestownchamber.com.
Contributed / Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce
Today at 11:11 AM
