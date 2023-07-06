Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Women in Conservation: Prairies and Pollinators event set at Spiritwood

The free program will include a prairie walk, brunch and program.

JSSP Events and Happenings
July 06, 2023 at 4:11 PM

FARGO — Audubon Great Plains and North Dakota Pheasants Forever are hosting an educational event, "Prairies and Pollinators: Women in Conservation Gathering, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Edward M. Brigham III Alkali Lake Sanctuary in Spiritwood, N.D.

The event aims to highlight the crucial role of pollinators and protecting the natural environment, with a specific focus on prairies.

This Women in Conservation Gathering is for nature enthusiasts, conservationists and anyone interested in learning more about the importance of prairies and pollinators in the ecosystem. This half-day event will begin with a walk through the prairie landscape guided by staff from Audubon Great Plains and North Dakota Pheasants Forever. Participants will explore the relationship between pollinators and prairies, discovering the diverse array of plants and wildlife that rely on these ecosystems.

Following the prairie walk, a light brunch will be served offering attendees a chance to network and engage in meaningful conversations with fellow conservationists and experts in attendance. Immediately after brunch, Juli Bosmoe, range ecologist with
Audubon Great Plains, will provide insights into the challenges pollinators face and the need to protect and support their habitats. Kelli Kuska, private lands prescribed burn coordinator with North Dakota Pheasants Forever, will present on the intricate
balance between prescribed fire management practices and prairie and pollinator conservation. After the presentations, participants will engage in a group discussion, allowing those attending to share their perspectives, insights and questions.

Through “Prairies and Pollinators: Women in Conservation Gathering” organizers aim to provide a space to connect and exchange ideas while highlighting the vital role of pollinators and prairies.

This event is free to attend, with a light brunch and refreshments provided.
Space is limited, and preregistration is required. To register, visit
https://bit.ly/3PLwOxb.

Registration closes Friday, July 14. For questions, email Meghan Carter-Johnson at meghan.carter@audubon.org .

