JACK BROWN STADIUM

legion baseball lunzman pitching from 71422.jpg
Prep
JAYBAL to hold summer, Legion kickoff event on Tuesday
JAYBAL is hosting a summer baseball kickoff event on June 13 at Jack Brown Stadium.
Valley Plains Equipment 2023.jpg
News
Valley Plains Equipment contributes to McElroy Park field renovation project
The three-phase project is at McElroy Park.
Mar 20
Farmers Union Insurance $100k donation.jpg
News
Farmers Union Insurance commits $100,000 to playing fields project in Jamestown
The three-phase project is at McElroy Park.
Feb 24
amy walters at al boelke park.jpg
Prep
Al Boelke, Jack Brown approved for N.D. Parks and Rec grant
The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department recently received funding from the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department to make improvements to the Al Boelke baseball complex and Jack Brown Stadium.
Apr 30, 2022

Latest Headlines
JSSPS Baseball
Sports
Townies claim fourth straight 35 and over state title
The Townies cruised to a 3-0 record in tournament play, defeating Fairview 5-0, Tolna 10-0 and Fairview Chiefs 6-3.
Jul 27, 2021
 · 
By  Sun Staff
legion baseball 3 vs gillette 3 071721
Sports
Walters clinches win over Gillette Riders Saturday
The Jamestown Post 14 Legion Baseball team faced the Gillette Riders Saturday evening
Jul 17, 2021
 · 
By  Katie Gerber
legion baseball rowell safe 070121
Sports
Bench steps up for Eagles against Walleye
The Jamestown Post 14 Legion baseball team swept Watford City 14-1, 11-1 Thursday.
Jul 1, 2021
 · 
By  Katie Gerber
legion baseball nenow safe 063021
Sports
Eagles sweep Mandan at Jack Brown Stadium
Jamestown tops the A's 7-6 and 6-0 to improve to 10-0 in the Class A West Region standings.
Jul 1, 2021
 · 
By  Michael Savaloja
legion baseball nold on vc 5 062921
Sports
Orr, Walters help Eagles outlast Royals
Legion Post 14 defeated Valley City 8-6 Tuesday night.
Jun 29, 2021
 · 
By  Katie Gerber
legion baseball monson at third 061421
Sports
Post 14 brings heat against Bismarck Senators
The Jamestown Post 14 baseball team hosted the Bismarck Senators Monday night.
Jun 14, 2021
 · 
By  Katie Gerber

JSSPS Baseball
Sports
Eagles battle, Post 400 Stars pitch shutout
The Post 14 Eagles kicked off the summer baseball season Wednesday at Jack Brown Stadium.
Jun 9, 2021
 · 
By  Katie Gerber
Jamestown baseball celebration 72820
Sports
Ready to reset: Post 14 Eagles eager to take the field
Jamestown Post 14's American Legion Baseball season is slated to start Wednesday.
Jun 8, 2021
 · 
By  Katie Gerber
state b baseball champs piled up 060521.jpg
Sports
Cardinals add 'B' baseball title to trophy case
For a community that's become known for dominating the high school gridiron, the boys of Langdon/Edmore/Munich can play a little baseball, too.
Jun 5, 2021
 · 
By  Michael Savaloja
