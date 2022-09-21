Get 3 months just 99¢/month
JAMESTOWN SPEEDWAY
Sports
Jamestown Speedway preparing to open 2023 racing season
This season, the Speedway is expected to host 14 events this year.
Sports
Jaden Christ hopes to carry season win into the Stampede
Christ is hoping for his first-ever win at the Stampede.
Sep 21, 2022
Sports
Wibstad looks to hold on to first place in Wissota Mods field
Wibstad is attempting to get his seventh career victory.
Aug 18, 2022
Sports
The Gartner family has racing in their blood
The Gartners have been racing for decades.
Aug 5, 2022
Latest Headlines
Sports
Joe Jacobson leads the pack at the Jamestown Speedway
In his career, Jacobson has raced Wissota Street Stock cars and in the Bombers class.
Jul 29, 2022
·
By
Max O'Neill
Sports
Johnson family bonds over racing at Jamestown Speedway
The Johnsons have combined for 639 points this season.
Jul 16, 2022
·
By
Max O'Neill
Sports
Sun sets on Jamestown sports writing career
Savaloja: "I don't know if I ever measured up, but I'll always be grateful for the opportunity and my time at The Sun."
Jul 14, 2021
·
By
Michael Savaloja
Sports
Zillmer wins, wrecks on Dakota Classic opening night
Jordan Zillmer arguably would've celebrated Saturday's win at Jamestown Speedway by hoisting himself onto the roof of his car in victory lane.
Jul 11, 2021
·
By
Michael Savaloja
Sports
Hibdon wins Dakota Classic Modified Tour opener
For 25 laps, Hibdon ran second to Eddie Belec, of Arvada, Colorado, but he was able to sneak underneath Belec to lead the final five circuits and claim victory in his first Dakota Classic appearance.
Jul 11, 2021
·
By
Michael Savaloja
Sports
Banish stays focused during Fireworks Spectacular
The Milnor, North Dakota driver simply said he was searching for a little more speed five laps into coasting from wire to wire.
Jul 5, 2021
·
By
Michael Savaloja
Sports
Bismarck's Crist Pittenger wins first career A-mod feature
The 21-year-old Bismarck driver won his first career IMCA Modified feature race during Jamestown Speedway's annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.
Jul 5, 2021
·
By
Michael Savaloja
Sports
Loan from mom paying off for Bismarck's Preston Martin
Not only has Preston Martin repaid mom, the owner of Lady J's Catering & Decor in Bismarck, for kickstarting his INEX legends career, but the 25-year-old also notched his first Jamestown Speedway victory during Sunday's annual Fireworks Spectacular.
Jul 5, 2021
·
By
Michael Savaloja
Sports
Fourth of July fireworks planned at Jamestown Speedway
Fourth of July racing and fireworks will remain a tradition this Sunday at Jamestown Speedway.
Jun 29, 2021
·
By
Michael Savaloja
