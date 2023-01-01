Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
JAMESTOWN PARKS AND RECREATION

Prep
Ready, set, bike: Community Bike Ride to be held next week
The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department is holding 3 community-wide bike rides this summer.
News
Dakota Central donates $100,000 toward McElroy Park ballpark project
The first phase of construction is planned to begin this fall.
Jun 23
Arts and Entertainment
Real-time interaction proves beneficial 
Many civic sites have added attractions that include unique hands-on moments for kids and adults alike.
Jun 7
Business
Episode 7 of Discover Jamestown vlog highlights water activities
The vlog was created to showcase Jamestown's offerings.
Apr 26

Latest Headlines
Business
Episode 6 of Discover Jamestown vlog highlights trails
The vlog was created to showcase Jamestown's offerings.
Apr 22
Prep
'A lot has happened': McElroy park project becoming a reality
The Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department is working on a three-phase project at McElroy Park.
Apr 19
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
Business
Jamestown Parks and Recreation to seek input from the community
What do people want the agency to invest in and prioritize here?
Mar 29
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
Business
Episode 4 of 'Discover Jamestown' vlog features Kite Festival
The vlog was created to showcase Jamestown's offerings.
Mar 21
News
Valley Plains Equipment contributes to McElroy Park field renovation project
The three-phase project is at McElroy Park.
Mar 20
News
Farmers Union Insurance commits $100,000 to playing fields project in Jamestown
The three-phase project is at McElroy Park.
Feb 24

JSSP Government Events
Local
Openings available on Jamestown Urban Forest Master Plan Subcommittee
There are openings on a subcommittee.
Feb 15
JSSP Bravos
Editorials
Bravo to Unison Bank for project donation
The bank donated $300,000 to a Jamestown recreation project.
Feb 11
News
Unison Bank commits $300,000 to playing fields project in Jamestown
The three-phase project is at McElroy Park.
Feb 5
