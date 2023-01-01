Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

STUTSMAN COUNTY FAIR

F-Peaches.jpg
Community
Open Class winners named from Stutsman County Fair
Individuals received recognition in various categories.
Downtown Arts Market Crowd 07062023.jpg
Community
Crowd enjoys Downtown Arts Market
The Downtown Arts Market runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Aug. 31.
Jul 6
Stutsman County Fair 23.jpg
Business
Ribbon cutting celebrates 125th Stutsman County Fair
Jamestown Area Chamber groups recognize businesses.
Jul 5
JSSP Bravos
Editorials
Bravo to Stutsman County Fair and its board
The 125th fair provides a variety of entertainment through its four days.
Jul 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
F-quilts.jpg
News
Scenes from the 125th Stutsman County Fair
The fair concludes on Saturday, July 1.
Jul 1
Fair ride 2023.jpg
News
Stutsman County Fair fun
The 125th Stutsman County Fair runs June 28-July 1 in Jamestown.
Jun 28
fair food treats 063021
News
125th Stutsman County Fair opens June 28
The Stutsman County Fair runs from Wednesday, June 28, through Saturday, July 1, at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
JSSP Mosquito
Local
Mosquito fogging planned at Stutsman County Fairgrounds Tuesday
Fogging is also planned on Wednesday and Friday.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Sun Staff
4-H awards 2.JPG
Community
Stutsman County 4-H awards presented
The Award of Excellence and Best of Show awards were presented in various divisions.
Jun 27
stutsman fair royalty 2.JPG
Community
4 win titles in Stutsman County Fair Royalty Pageant
The winners were announced after interviews on Sunday, June 25, in Jamestown.
Jun 25
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner

ADVERTISEMENT

PP Stutsman County 125th Anniversary old site 2.jpg
News
Marking the 125th annual Stutsman County Fair
Some historical photos of the Stutsman County Fair.
Jun 24
Emmi Odenbach.jpg
Community
Stutsman County Fair the culmination of 4-H year
Stutsman County 4-H gives youth a way to find out what interests them, says program coordinator
Jun 24
 · 
By  Kathy Steiner
Stutsman County 125th Anniversary MAIN Old Fairground Site Aerial.jpg
News
Success of Stutsman County Fair came with improvements, challenges
Former Stutsman County Fair Board president talks about fair at McElroy Park and relocating to current location.
Jun 21
 · 
By  Masaki Ova

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT