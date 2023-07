A public hearing will be held on July 10 at 6:30PM at the Sportsman Bar and Grill to take public comments on a request to change the zoning on the School parcel from Agricultural to Commercial and the zoning on Block 16 in Spiritwood from residential to commercial and to also vacate the alley in that block. The hearing shall run until 7:00PM or until all have been heard. (June 28, 2023) 237315