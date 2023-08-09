A Public hearing will be held to hear an

A Public hearing will be held to hear any objections to the Plat of JACK’S SECOND VIEW ON SPIRITWOOD LAKE, and if none heard, to accept this re-plat into the City of Spiritwood Lake. Date of hearing Tuesday August 22, 2023 at 7:30 pm to be held at the Chip Steckler Shop 617 Spiritwood Ave, Spiritwood Lake, Jamestown, ND. A tract of land being comprised of all of Lots 2 through 6 and Outlot 1 of the plat of “Jack’s View on Spiritwood Lake” together with Lot ‘B’ situated within Government Lot 5, Section 36, Township 142 North, Range 63 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, City of Spiritwood Lake, Stutsman County, North Dakota. If needed A Plat map is available for review at either Tamarac Land Surveying or with the City of Spiritwood Lake Auditor. By order of Shirly Krapp, Auditor City of Spiritwood Lake 701-320-2244 (Aug. 9, 2023)