ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR SALE OF IMPOU

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR SALE OF IMPOUNDED/ ABANDONED VEHICLES CITY OF JAMESTOWN, NORTH DAKOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that sealed bids will be received by the City Council of the City of Jamestown, North Dakota, at the office of the City Administrator in City Hall, 102 3rd Avenue SE, Jamestown, ND, 58401, until 5:00 P.M., September 5, 2023, at which time all bids will be opened and read publicly, for the following impounded/abandoned vehicles: VEHICLE 1: 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix; VIN: 1G2WK52J83F144909, Minimum Bid Allowable: $225.00 VEHICLE 2: 2009 Honda B60; VIN: JH2PC40019K204764, Minimum Bid Allowable: $225.00 VEHICLE 3: 2004 Suzuki Boulevard; VIN: JS1VS53A142101571, Minimum Bid Allowable: $225.00 The above (3) three vehicles may be seen at the Jamestown Police Department, 205 6th St SE, Jamestown, ND. Each bid must be accompanied by cash, a cashier’s check, or a certified check, made payable to the City of Jamestown, in the amount of 5% of the bid. The bidder shall note the words, “BID FOR IMPOUNDED/ABANDONED VEHICLE”, on the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids, waive any irregularities, and hold all bids until the next regularly scheduled Council meeting. Sarah Hellekson, City Administrator (Aug. 19 & 26, 2023) 250445