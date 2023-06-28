Annual Registration of Vehicle Fuel Vend

Annual Registration of Vehicle Fuel Vendors and Heating Fuel Vendors Notice is hereby given that Jamestown Public School District No. 1 is accepting registration of vehicle fuel vendors and heating fuel vendors for the period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. The District will seek quotes from all registered vendors before purchasing bulk fuel. Registration forms may be obtained at the central office of Jamestown Public Schools, 207 2nd Ave SE, Jamestown, ND 58401, by calling 701-252-1950, or by email Kristi.grounds@k12.nd.us or Jerome.wegner@k12.nd.us. All registrations must be received by Monday, July 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (June 28, 2023) 237124