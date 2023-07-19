Brayden K. Harwood ND Attorney ID No. 07

Brayden K. Harwood ND Attorney ID No. 07810 1213 NP Avenue, Suite 301 Fargo, ND 58102 701-478-4900 Brayden@kennellybusinesslaw.com IN DISTRICT COURT, STUTSMAN COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF M.L.P., A MINOR Samuel Charles Seigman and Kaitlin Anne Seigman, Petitioners, vs. Department of Human Services, State of North Dakota, and Trisha Lynn Bliss And Michael Anthony Padilla. Respondents. CIVIL NO. 47-2023-DM-00074 SUMMONS TO: THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: [1] YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the Petition for Adoption and Termination of Parental Rights in this action, which is herewith served upon you, by serving upon the undersigned an Answer or other proper response within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING PROVISIONS [2] Under Rule 8.4 of the North Dakota Rules of Court, upon service of this Summons, you, and your spouse, are bound by the following restraints: [3] Neither party may remove any of their minor children from North Dakota without the written consent of the other party or order of the court except for temporary periods. [4] IF EITHER PARTY VIOLATES ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, THAT PARTY MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. Dated this 16th day of March 2023. /s/ Brayden K. Harwood Brayden K. Harwood (#07810) KENNELLY BUSINESS LAW 1213 NP Avenue, Suite 301 Fargo, ND 58102 Telephone: 701.478.4900 brayden@kennellybusinesslaw.com ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF (July 19 & 26; Aug. 2, 2023) 241879