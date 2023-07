Budget Auto Impound notice NDCC 23;1-15-

Budget Auto Impound notice NDCC 23;1-15-15. Vehicles legally forfeited 30 days from publication NDCC 23; 1-15-07. Call 701-252-1552 to reclaim at 1011 10 ST SE, Jamestown ND 58401. 1996 Damon Challenger 5th wheel camper white., 44HFC0R25T4019789, No Plate, towed 6-25-2023 per Pete Schaffer from 615 5 AVE N, Cleveland ND 58424. (July 5, 2023) 239030

