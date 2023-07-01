CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION DETERMINATION FOR THE PROPOSED PROJECT OF: Lime Sludge Filter Press Replacement Jamestown (Stutsman County), North Dakota DRINKING WATER STATE REVOLVING FUND PROJECT NUMBER: 4700498-15 The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) has conducted a review of the proposed Lime Sludge Filter Press Replacement for the City of Jamestown in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (40 CFR Part 6). The NDDEQ has determined that this project is eligible for a categorical exclusion and is exempt from further substantive environmental review. Because the proposed project meets the criteria for a categorical exclusion, a full Finding of No Significant Impact and Environmental Assessment will not be required. Following is a description of the proposed project and a brief statement of how the project meets the criteria for a categorical exclusion. The project consists of the replacement of the existing lime sludge filter presses. The filter presses are deteriorated and are experiencing failures. The filter press replacement will prevent future failures, increase capacity, and provide a long lifespan. The City of Jamestown plans to apply for a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan to finance the project. The North Dakota State Historic Preservation Officer concurs with the determination of ”No Historic Properties Affected” provided the project takes place in the location and manner described and provided all borrow comes from an approved source (ND SHPO Ref.: 23-5618). It has been determined that exempting the proposed project from further review under the National Environmental Policy Act will not result in adverse impacts to the population or area of Jamestown and Stutsman County. The documentation to support this decision will be on file and available for public review at the NDDEQ, Division of Municipal Facilities. Comments concerning this decision may be addressed to Aaron Wellman, Environmental Engineer, Division of Municipal Facilities, North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 4201 Normandy Street, 3rd Floor, Bismarck, ND, 58503-1324. Dated the 22nd day of June, 2023. David J. Bruschwein, P.E. Director Division of Municipal Facilities (July 1, 2023) 238037