CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION DETERMINATION FOR THE PROPOSED PROJECT OF: Pump Station Upgrades Milnor (Sargent County), North Dakota DRINKING WATER STATE REVOLVING FUND PROJECT NUMBER: 4101425-01 The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) has conducted a review of the proposed Water System Improvements District No. 2022-01 for the City of Milnor in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (40 CFR Part 6). The NDDEQ has determined that this project is eligible for a categorical exclusion and is exempt from further substantive environmental review. Because the proposed project meets the criteria for a categorical exclusion, a full Finding of No Significant Impact and Environmental Assessment will not be required. Following is a description of the proposed project and a brief statement of how the project meets the criteria for a categorical exclusion. Components of the city’s pump station have reached the end of their useful life. The pump station control system is outdated, and replacement components are becoming difficult to acquire. Minor piping problems need to be addressed. The SCADA system needs to be updated and incorporated into the water control system. The project consists of replacing the water pumping station control system, adding variable frequency drives (VFDs) for the pumps, and installing a backup generator. All work, except for the generator, will be inside the existing building. These improvements will help ensure the city is able to reliably provide potable water to its residents. The City of Milnor plans to apply for a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan of $119,000 to finance the project. This project is being granted an exclusion because the improvements will be within the pump station, and in previously disturbed areas. No previously undisturbed areas will be affected by the construction activities. The North Dakota State Historic Preservation Officer has concluded that no historic properties will be affected by this project (ND SHPO Ref.: 23-5654). It has been determined that exempting the proposed project from further review under the National Environmental Policy Act will not result in adverse impacts to the population or area of Milnor and Sargent County. The documentation to support this decision will be on file and available for public review at the NDDEQ, Division of Municipal Facilities. Comments concerning this decision may be addressed to Danielle Peltier, Environmental Engineer, Division of Municipal Facilities, North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck, ND, 58503-1324. Dated the 11th day of July 2023. David J. Bruschwein, P.E. Director Division of Municipal Facilities (July 19, 2023) 241487