CITY OF JAMESTOWN 102 3rd Ave SE Jamesto

CITY OF JAMESTOWN 102 3rd Ave SE Jamestown, ND 58401 701-252-5900 www.JamestownND.gov You can access the meeting in person or remotely through Microsoft Teams. Call:1-701-566-9575 Conference ID: 841 704 966# Notice of Public Hearing Lot Combination of Property NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that there will be a Public Hearing before the City Planning Commission at 8:00 a.m., July 10, 2023, to consider the following to wit: The Seckerson Lot Combination- Lot 1 Except the East 25 Feet of the South 17 Feet, Lots 2-6, Lots 24-26 and Adjoining Vacated Alley of Toay’s Addition, Jamestown, North Dakota. The property is located at 202 & 206 10th St SW, Jamestown, North Dakota. The purpose of the meeting is to hear comments and objections to the Lot Combination of the above property. A map of the Lot Combination may be seen at City Hall. Dated this 14th day of June 2023 BY ORDER OF THE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION Thomas Blackmore, Planning Commission Secretary (June 28; July 8, 2023) 235287