CITY OF JAMESTOWN 102 3rd Ave SE Jamesto

CITY OF JAMESTOWN 102 3rd Ave SE Jamestown, ND 58401 701-252-5900 www.JamestownND.gov You can access the meeting in person or remotely through Microsoft Teams. Call:1-701-566-9575 Conference ID: 841 704 966# Notice of Public Hearing NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that there will be a Public Hearing before the City Planning Commission at 8:00 a.m., July 10, 2023, to consider Text Amendment to Section 2.2, Sections 4.5-4.7, Section 4.19 and Section 6.4 of Appendix C, Zoning Regulations, of the Code of the City of Jamestown: A City of Jamestown Text Amendment to amend sections of the Code of the City of Jamestown pertaining to definitions and standards for various housing types. The proposed amendment changes are intended to clarify definitions and requirements for different housing types. 1. Amendments to Section 2.2—Definitions. A new definition for one-family attached dwellings and definitional changes to one-family detached dwellings, two-family dwellings, and multiple dwellings. 2. Amendments to Article 4—Base Zoning Districts, Sections 4.5-4.7, and Section 4.19. A setback exception is proposed for attached one-family dwellings in the R-1A, R-2, R-2A, and R-3 Districts that allows for a 0-foot side yard setback for interior lot lines along which a shared wall is constructed. 3. Amendments to Section 6.4—Zoning and Land Use Table. Amendments are proposed to make the use table consistent with the modified use definitions in Section 2.2. The purpose of the meeting is to hear comments and objections to the proposed ordinance amendment. A copy of the proposed changes may be seen at City Hall. Dated this 21st day of June 2023 BY ORDER OF THE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION Thomas Blackmore, Planning Commission Secretary (June 28; July 8, 2023) 236635