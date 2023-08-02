CITY OF JAMESTOWN 102 3rd Ave SE Jamesto

CITY OF JAMESTOWN 102 3rd Ave SE Jamestown, ND 58401 701-252-5900 | www.JamestownND.gov You can access the meeting in person or remotely through Microsoft Teams. Call:1-701-566-9575 Conference ID: 841 704 966# Notice of Public Hearing Lot Combination of Property NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that there will be a Public Hearing before the City Planning Commission at 8:00 a.m., August 14, 2023, to consider the following to wit: Karl Christian Lot Combination- I-94 Business Park Addition, Block 3, All of Lot 2 Except the Southerly 85.82’ and all of Lots 3, 4, & 5, Jamestown, North Dakota. The property is located at 2501 3rd Ave SW, Jamestown, North Dakota. The purpose of the meeting is to hear comments and objections to the Lot Combination of the above property. A map of the Lot Combination may be seen at City Hall. Dated this 27th day of July 2023 BY ORDER OF THE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION Thomas Blackmore, Planning Commission Secretary (Aug. 2 & 12, 2023) 245736