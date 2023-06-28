City of Spiritwood Lake Council meeting Tuesday June 6, 2023 Mayor Grimm called meeting to order at 7:34 PM. Council present Steckler, Klein, Krapp, Schlecht and Auditor Krapp Klein moved to approve minutes, 2nd by Steckler, MC Krapp moved to approve Financial Statement 2nd by Schlecht Schlecht motioned to pay bills 2nd by Krapp, MC 4034 Shirly Krapp 1108.20 4035 Shirly Krapp 20.00 4036 CDS 1290.00 4037 Northern Plains 25.61 4038 Forum Communications 90.72 4039 Chip Steckler 40.00 4040 United State Treasury 550.80 Highway Funds 338 Chip Steckler 400.00 Old Business: 319 Grant Update- No update SE Outlet-Auditor submitted the 404-permit needed for the area, approval has been received, now we are waiting for DEQ operating plan, Auditor will send out update to council when hear anything. Estimate for work has been received by BJ Kratz, G&F for 3 different pipe size. Will determine which size is best and work together on final project. Walking Path Update-Kirk has mowed path 3X it is being used by people walking but also by motorized vehicles which are forbidden on the path. If anyone sees motorized vehicles, document with photos or video and forward to Dave Glaspell. Signage is being ordered for path. Road grading and graveling, Shirly contacted Dust Control, sending them a map of area for cost. Kirk will call for small load of gravel for on Spiritwood Avenue and Dead-End Rd. New Business: Lease renewal for Steckler shop meeting room for 2-year period with expiration date of Dec 31, 2024 at same rate Krapp moved to approve lease, 2nd by Schlecht, Steckler abstained. Permit for 2 horses Jeffrey Schlenker, Steckler moved to approve, 2nd by Klein, MC Permit for 1 calf and 3 cows, special use, for Joe Gader, Steckler moved to approve, 2nd by Schlecht. Craig Hoffmann submitted permit for Septic System Update, Schlecht moved to approved per Central Valley approval, 2nd by Steckler There has been an update to the Homestead Credit for Tax Equalization, if need more information, contact Tyler Perleberg, Tax Assessor Stutsman County or auditor. Discussion held on nuisance weeds and depilated buildings; more research needed. Next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, July 11 due to holiday, 7:30 pm at Chip Steckler Shop 617 Spiritwood Avenue Steckler motioned to adjourn at 8:38 PM 2nd by Schlecht Shirly Krapp, Auditor cslauditor2004@gmail.com 701-320-2244 (July 28, 2023) 236804